[Photo News] Korea Image Award

Korea Image Award -- Participants pose at the 14th Korea Image Award ceremony and reception organized by the Corea Image Communications Institute at the InterContinental Seoul Coex on Tuesday.



In the picture are award winners Joachim Son-Forget, Korea-born member of the French National Assembly (front row, fifth from left), CJ Group Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik (front row, fourth from right), Russian model Angelina Danilova (front row, third from right) and corporate executives, diplomats and actors. (Joel Lee/The Korea Herald)