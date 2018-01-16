[Trending] #TheMinjoo #Longpaddedcoat

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The frenzy over long padded coats in Korea is showing no signs of cooling.Long padded coats made by members of the Democratic Party of Korea reportedly sold out in less than two hours, creating a buzz on social media.In September 2017, the members of the Democratic Party voluntarily gathered to form a digital communication team to promote the party’s work. In a bid to encourage the solidarity of its members and support the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the team launched “The Minjoo Goods” project and rolled out the long padded coats.Light blue, which represents the party, was chosen as the color of the coat’s lining. Wearers can attach badges featuring caricatures of their favorite politicians or the party’s logos on Velcro sleeves as well.The price of the coat is 109,000 won ($102), relatively cheaper than the average price of long padded coats.After sales began online at 9 a.m. Tuesday, a total of 600 coats flew off the shelves and they were all sold out by around 10:45 a.m. The coat was available for party members only.As a member of the team shared the link of the shopping site on her Facebook page, people who missed the chance to buy the coats left comments, such as “What a bummer, I just saw this now” and “I can’t believe it’s already sold out.”By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)