NK calls for complete stop of S. Korea-US joint drills

NATIONAL

North Korean propaganda outlets on Tuesday repeated their calls for South Korea to totally stop its joint military drills with the United States, claiming their temporary halt does not mean the abatement of war danger on the Korean Peninsula.



"The South should not put off, but wholly stop joint drills like 'Key Resolve' and 'Foal Eagle' if it really hopes for the improvement of inter-Korean ties, and has an intention to endeavor to create a peaceful environment on the peninsula," Uriminjokkiri said in a commentary titled "Joint Drills Main Source of Inviting Military Tensions."





F-16 fighters take off at the U.S. air base in Osan, south of Seoul, on Dec. 6, 2017, to join the annual Korea-U.S. joint air force drill, Vigilant Ace, against North Korean provocations. (Yonhap)

Earlier, Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone their joint exercises until after the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, which are to be held in the South Korean alpine town of PyeongChang, from Feb. 9-25 and March 9-18, respectively."The delay of joint drills this time is attributable to the North's active efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and guarantee the peace on the peninsula," the media said.Tongil Sinbo, a North Korean weekly propaganda magazine, also made the same claim, saying, "a brave decision to completely end joint drills is surely necessary for the sake of the US itself as well as for the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."Notable is the North's calls came out one day before the two Koreas are scheduled to hold vice-ministerial talks on the North's participation in the PyeongChang Olympics. Chances exist, therefore, that the North will make the same demand at the talks. (Yonhap)