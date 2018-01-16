KT opens drone center on Imjado

According to KT, the company and Community Chest of Korea have partnered to fund the KT Giga Island Drone Center since last July, at locals’ request.
|Students learn to operate drones at the KT Giga Island Drone Center on Imjado, South Jeolla Province. (KT)
The foremost goal is to teach residents to use drones for agricultural use.
Eighty percent of Imjado’s residents are farmers, and they have had trouble spraying pesticides as they age, according to KT.
Farmers have turned to unmanned helicopters to spray the pesticides, but drones cost just 10 to 25 percent of the cost of a helicopter.
The center will not only teach residents how to use drones but also rent out agricultural drones. KT plans to open drone classes for students and other interested residents.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)