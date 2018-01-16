Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

KT opens drone center on Imjado

By Won Ho-jung
  • Published : Jan 16, 2018 - 16:39
  • Updated : Jan 16, 2018 - 16:39
KT has opened a drone center on the island of Imjado in South Jeolla Province to help locals learn how to operate drones for agricultural use, the company said Tuesday.

According to KT, the company and Community Chest of Korea have partnered to fund the KT Giga Island Drone Center since last July, at locals’ request.

Students learn to operate drones at the KT Giga Island Drone Center on Imjado, South Jeolla Province. (KT)

The foremost goal is to teach residents to use drones for agricultural use. 

Eighty percent of Imjado’s residents are farmers, and they have had trouble spraying pesticides as they age, according to KT. 

Farmers have turned to unmanned helicopters to spray the pesticides, but drones cost just 10 to 25 percent of the cost of a helicopter. 

The center will not only teach residents how to use drones but also rent out agricultural drones. KT plans to open drone classes for students and other interested residents.

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114