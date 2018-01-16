[Herald Interview] Pyeongtaek Port seeks to develop independent profit model

Despite being relatively “young” port, established in 2011, Pyeongtaek Port currently is the top port in export and import volumes of automobiles in the country and is now looking to expand its connections to Southeast Asia.
Leading such ventures is Hwang Tae-hyun, former head of Posco Construction, who joined the organization in September last year.
“I feel a great deal of responsibility to serve as the CEO of Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corp. at a crucial point in time,” Hwang said in an interview with The Korea Herald earlier this month in commemoration of his 100th day in office.
“Based on my experience in management and finance at global companies, I will put together strategies to boost logistics business and mutual cooperation with China and ASEAN countries,” he added, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc.
Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corp. CEO Hwang Tae-hyun (Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corp.)
Hwang has held various posts at Hyundai Heavy Industries and Posco. He has also served as chairman of the Korea Gymnastics Association.
“To differentiate Pyeongtaek Port from other ports, we are active in broadening international exchange and promoting marketing that target ports overseas,” Hwang said.
The company will also search for independent profit models, ultimately to decrease reliance on Gyeonggi Province.
In efforts to expand its international network, Gyeonggi Pyeongtaek Port Corp. has recently opened a route to Southeast Asia.
As the task of the utmost importance, Hwang mentioned the construction of port infrastructure, including port hinterland and distribution complex.
Through the hinterland that will soon begin construction, company will seek to achieve both publicness and profitability, he explained.
The company vowed to carry out more social activities to become the “pride” of Gyeonggi Province and city of Pyeongtaek, such as by changing temporary workers’ positions to full-time this year. Efforts will be made to thrive as a healthier company.
“Based on a new blueprint, the company has to leap forward in the next 10 years. We will do our best to secure sustainable development of Pyeongtaek Port, the local community and boost national competitiveness,” Hwang said.
By Kim Bo-gyung and Park Joung-kyu