[Photo News] Korean delivery startups promote motorcycle safety

MOTORCYCLE SAFETY PROMOTION -- Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency Commissioner Lee Ju-min (center) hands a reflective sticker to a Barogo motorcycle rider (right) during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony Tuesday in Seoul. Woowa Bros, the operator of delivery startups Baedal Minjok and Barogo, signed a memorandum with the Seoul Metropolitan Policy Agency and other state-led public safety agencies to jointly promote traffic safety among local motorcycle deliverymen. Under the partnership, the police agency will run motorcycle safety courses and issue reflective stickers to motorcycle riders working at the delivery startups. (Barogo)