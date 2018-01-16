President Moon to meet SME, venture firm leaders

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting on national financial strategy at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on July 20, 2017. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in was set to meet a group of top executives and officials from small and medium-sized enterprises on Tuesday.The meeting will be held over dinner at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, involving around 30 business leaders, including the head of the Korea Federation of SMEs. It will also involve the top officials of six venture firms, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The meeting will be the first of its kind since Moon took office in May.The president has held similar meetings with the heads of large conglomerates and labor organizations, but the meeting with SME leaders had been delayed because a new venture minister had not yet been named.Hong Jong-haak was appointed minister of SMEs and Startups in late November.At the dinner meeting, Moon was widely expected to push for additional efforts by small and medium-sized firms to create jobs and boost the local economy. He earlier noted 3.54 million SMEs here accounted for 99 percent of all private businesses and 88 percent of employment in the country.The participants from business organizations and private firms will file their requests and suggestions on ways to improve the business environment, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials. (Yonhap)