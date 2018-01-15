Ko Hyun-jung, Lee Jin-wook ‘Return’ to solve murder mystery

Written by rookie Choi Kyung-mi, the 16-episode series revolves around a murder case. The mistress of a man from the owner family of a conglomerate turns up dead and four elites become suspects.
|Lee Jin-wook (left) and Ko Hyun-jung pose at a press conference Monday at the SBS building in Mok-dong, Seoul. (Yonhap)
Ko plays a talented attorney who defends one of the suspects, the conglomerate. She is also the host of a courtroom TV show “Return,” in the drama.
“Before reading the script, rather than worrying that it was written by a rookie writer, I anticipated that the script could be more passionate than others,” she said. “After reading it, I didn’t think that a rookie could have written this work, so I took the role right away.”
Ko is returning to television after around two years, but she is not worried about achieving high viewership.
“As many dramas are being produced these days, I, ironically, can focus on making a well-made drama,” Ko said. “All I have to do is focus on acting.”
Though it is their first time meeting on the small screen, Lee and Ko worked together for the short film “Tiger in Winter” in 2017.
“The teamwork between Ko and I was great, since we have worked with each other before,” Lee said. “I learned a lot from Ko at the time and still continue to be inspired by her.”
Actor Lee is returning to the small screen after almost two years as well. He is to take on the role of a hard-boiled detective trying to solve the murder case.
Lee started the press conference by issuing an apology to the public. He said, “I did not have a chance to apologize before. I am sorry for all the worries that I have caused.”
Lee was tried on the charge of rape in 2016 and found innocent. However, the accuser is being tried in an appeals case on the charge of false accusation.
Moving on to talk about the drama and his character, Lee expressed confidence. “I actually am able to focus fully on the character and the drama itself as the shooting scene is so comfortable and welcoming.”
Shin Sung-rok, Park Ki-woong, Bong Tae-gyu, Yoon Jong-hoon and Jung Eun-chae play supporting roles in the Wednesday-Thursday drama series, which is set to air its first episode at 10 p.m. Wednesday.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)