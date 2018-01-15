[Trending] #Finedust

“To keep the promise (that I made before), the city will take measures for citizens’ health,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said via Twitter, listing policies such as waiving public transportation fees during Monday’s commute hours and closing 360 public parking lots in the city.
|(Yonhap)
A tweet reading, “In this critical condition, why do they waive the public transportation fees instead of keeping people home from going to work?” was retweeted over 11,400 times, receiving nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter.
“People here at Starbucks saw the fine dust alert on their phones, but they don’t even care about it and keep working. I feel like I am now in post-apocalyptic Seoul,” another Twitter user said. That tweet was shared over 5,430 times.
The Ministry of Public Administration and Security has introduced tips for dealing with the fine dust via their Facebook page, as listed below.
1. Only open windows when you must
2. Use a wet mop rather than a vacuum cleaner for cleaning at home
3. Wear a dust mask when outside
4. Limit time spent outside
5. Wash your hands after going out
6. Eat seaweed and vegetables to eliminate fine dust from the body
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)