Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Trending] #Finedust

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Jan 15, 2018 - 16:22
  • Updated : Jan 15, 2018 - 16:22
The worst fine dust of 2018 blanketed the Korean Peninsula on Monday. Seoul issued emergency pollution measures Sunday afternoon for the first time this year, as high levels of fine dust persisted throughout the day and the level was expected to continue Monday.

“To keep the promise (that I made before), the city will take measures for citizens’ health,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said via Twitter, listing policies such as waiving public transportation fees during Monday’s commute hours and closing 360 public parking lots in the city.

 
(Yonhap)

A tweet reading, “In this critical condition, why do they waive the public transportation fees instead of keeping people home from going to work?” was retweeted over 11,400 times, receiving nearly 2,000 likes on Twitter.

“People here at Starbucks saw the fine dust alert on their phones, but they don’t even care about it and keep working. I feel like I am now in post-apocalyptic Seoul,” another Twitter user said. That tweet was shared over 5,430 times.

The Ministry of Public Administration and Security has introduced tips for dealing with the fine dust via their Facebook page, as listed below.





1. Only open windows when you must

2. Use a wet mop rather than a vacuum cleaner for cleaning at home

3. Wear a dust mask when outside

4. Limit time spent outside

5. Wash your hands after going out

6. Eat seaweed and vegetables to eliminate fine dust from the body



By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114