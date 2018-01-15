Alliance-based diplomacy on N. Korea crucial: US senator

NATIONAL

A visiting US senator mentioned two keywords: alliance and denuclearization, expressing support for South Korea's talks with the North.



"I think it's important to allow diplomatic talks to continue, but those talks cannot be successful if there is not a strong, ironclad alliance between our two militaries," Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told reporters.



She was speaking after meeting with Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the defense ministry compound in Seoul, with working-level negotiations under way between the two Koreas on the North's plan to send an art troupe to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which are set to be held next month.



Duckworth, a decorated veteran of the Iraq War, said North Korea's overture may bode well for diplomacy on its nuclear and missile program.



"I think that the participation of the North Korean athletes is a positive sign," she said, flanked by Jeong and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), another U.S. war veteran.





Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo (R), chairman of South Korea`s Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) at her office on Jan. 15, 2017, in this photo provided by the JCS. (Yonhap)

Duckworth stressed that Seoul and Washington need to do whatever they can to continue talks with Pyongyang as long as the dialogue involves efforts toward denuclearization.In their closed-door meeting, the JCS chief told her that South Korea's efforts to improve relations with the North and successfully host the Olympic Games will make "decisive" contributions to peace and stability in Northeast Asia, not just the denuclearization of the peninsula, according to his office.He added that the allies are maintaining a watertight combined defensive posture to "fight tonight." He also thanked US Congress for endeavoring to address the North Korea issue.Duckworth lost both of her legs when her chopper was shot down by insurgents, while serving as an Army helicopter pilot. (Yonhap)