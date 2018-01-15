Six in 10 part-timers favor ‘no-kids’ zone: survey

BUSINESS

(The Korea Herald)

About 64 percent of part-time staffers at eateries in Korea were in favor of banning customers accompanied by children from the premises, a recent survey showed.According to the survey conducted by Albamon, a part-timer recruiting website, about 64 percent of 1,268 part-timers at eateries supported a “no-kids policy.”More than 84 percent of the respondents said they had experienced inconvenience due to children.South Korea has seen a growing number of child-free venues in recent years, stoking debate over issues related to the basic rights of those affected and the discipline of children.Eateries that ban children usually post signs on their doors, such as signs that say “No children under age 7 allowed.”A majority, or 78.6 percent, of the respondents were working at places that did not have any targeted customer base, while 12 percent worked at businesses that limited the entries of guests with children. Some 9.4 percent said they worked at restaurants that welcomed children.About 60 percent of those who supported no-kids zones cited the reason as their experience dealing with customers with children that showed poor etiquette. Forty percent cited other customers that found noise from children uncomfortable and 33 percent gave the reason as the risks of children getting hurt.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)