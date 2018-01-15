BoA sings ‘Man in the Mirror’ with Siedah Garrett

ENTERTAINMENT

BoA (right) and Siedah Garrett (S.M. Entertainment)

In honor of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, K-pop singer BoA will release a live rendition of “Man in the Mirror,” sung with the song’s writer Siedah Garrett.S.M. Entertainment announced Monday that “Man in the Mirror (Live)” will be released via local music streaming websites at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It is part of the agency’s SM Station project, which involves S.M. artists releasing a song every week.Garrett, who jointly wrote the song with Glen Ballard, will provide the vocals for the track that was rearranged by Myron McKinley.Prior to the song’s release, S.M. will release the teaser video for “Man in the Mirror (Live)” via its official SM Town pages on YouTube and Naver TV at 6 p.m. Monday.The latest project is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the song, a track from Jackson’s “Bad” album, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for two weeks upon its 1988 release. It remains one of Koreans’ favorite Jackson songs, with its hopeful and inspirational lyrics and pleasant melody.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)