BTS holds New Year meeting with global fan club Army

(Big Hit Entertainment)

K-pop sensation BTS held a successful fan event called “Happy Ever After” at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday, its agency Big Hit Entertainment said Monday.BTS shared many happy memories with members of Army, which stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth. Popular comedian-talk show host Kim Saeng-min accompanied the seven members throughout the talk session.The group wore special uniforms for the event and staged performances that have not been shown frequently on television or concerts. Fans got to see BTS’ powerful dance moves to “Best of Me,” for the first time on stage, and many other of its hit songs, such as “Pied Piper,” “No More Dream,” “MIC Drop” and “DNA.” The band also boasted its artistic breadth by doing a cover of K-pop icon Seo Tai-ji’s “Come Back Home.”BTS thanked fans via its official Twitter and offered, “Just looking at Army makes us happy and thankful. Let us (BTS and Army) be together forever happily ever after.”By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)