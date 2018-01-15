[Photo News] Expanding Korea-India pharmaceutical business ties

KOREA-INDIA PHARMA PARTNERSHIP -- Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman Vasudev Tumbe (left) and Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association Vice President Lee Seoung-Kyou (center) pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Under the MOU, the two entities plan to facilitate knowledge exchange, conduct market research, plan related policies, co-host workshops and exhibitions and create business and investment opportunities, the KPBMA said. (KPBMA)