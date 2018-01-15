Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] Expanding Korea-India pharmaceutical business ties

By Sohn Ji-young
  • Published : Jan 15, 2018 - 14:11
  • Updated : Jan 15, 2018 - 14:11

KOREA-INDIA PHARMA PARTNERSHIP -- Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman Vasudev Tumbe (left) and Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association Vice President Lee Seoung-Kyou (center) pose after signing a Memorandum of Understanding. Under the MOU, the two entities plan to facilitate knowledge exchange, conduct market research, plan related policies, co-host workshops and exhibitions and create business and investment opportunities, the KPBMA said. (KPBMA)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114