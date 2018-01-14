Korean lawmakers to visit China to discuss security, diplomatic cooperation

NATIONAL

A group of South Korean lawmakers will visit China this week to discuss security and economic cooperation in a follow-up to President Moon Jae-in’s recent state visit to Beijing, parliamentary officials said Sunday.



The 20-member bipartisan delegation led by Rep. Park Byeong-seug of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea will leave for Beijing on Tuesday for a five-day trip, according to the officials.



During their stay, the lawmakers will meet with leading Chinese parliamentary and party representatives to discuss issues of mutual concern including North Korea’s nuclear problem and cooperation in security and economic fields.





President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during Moon`s visit to China in December last year. (Yonhap)

The trip comes in the wake of Moon’s visit to China in December in which he held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They agreed to resolve the North’s nuclear threat through dialogue and negotiations.Tensions have eased on the Korean Peninsula since officials of South and North Korea met for the first time in more than two years last week to discuss Pyongyang’s participation in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games.South Korea and China have seen their ties frayed in recent years over the deployment of a US anti-missile system called the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense in the South. They announced a deal in October to normalize bilateral relations. (Yonhap)