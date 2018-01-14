LG Electronics to showcase auto parts at Detroit motor show

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Sunday it will take part in the North American International Auto Show held in the United States to boast its vehicle-part solutions to global carmakers.During the event which runs through Jan. 28 in Detroit, the Korean tech company will introduce its vehicle components to global car manufactures. It marks the second consecutive year for LG to take part in the exhibition.In line with efforts to find new growth engines, LG Electronics, a major home appliances maker, has been joining various motor shows since 2014, including those held in Beijing and Frankfurt.For the latest event, LG Electronics will showcase solutions for electric vehicles along with display and audio products designed for automobiles.LG also plans to promote its advanced driver assistance system cameras and other solutions for self-driving cars.The electronics' companies vehicle components arm posted an operating loss of 29 billion won ($27.2 million) in the third quarter, although the company claimed that the weak figure was attributable to investments made on the sector.LG Chem Ltd, and affiliate of LG Electonics, will showcase next-generation battery solutions at the exhibition.