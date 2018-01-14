NK emphasizes reconciliation, calls for expanded inter-Korean exchanges

NATIONAL

North Korea's state media on Sunday emphasized the importance of reconciliation and unity between the two Koreas and also called for expanded inter-Korean exchanges in a way that would be conductive to reunification.



"It is important to realize reconciliation and unity between peoples in order to improve North-South relations and create an atmosphere conducive to reunification," the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's ruling communist party newspaper, said in an editorial being monitored in Seoul.



"The door will remain open for dialogue and contact to anybody from the South, including people from its ruling, opposition parties and those from diverse groups and individuals," it added.





South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, January 9, 2018. (AP)

It also urged politicians in the South to support and accept the North's overture for reconciliation.This comes amid easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula after South and North Korea held their first formal talks in more than two years last week to discuss Pyongyang's participation in the Winter Olympic Games to be held in the South.The inter-Korean meeting followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in his New Year's address expressing a willingness to send a delegation to the sport event and discuss it with the South.In the talks held on Tuesday, the North offered to send high-ranking officials, cheerleaders, performing artists, taekwondo demonstration teams and journalists in addition to athletes. The South promised to provide necessary support. They plan to hold a working-level meeting early this week to work out details. (Yonhap)