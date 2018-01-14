Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Weather grows warmer after extreme cold wave

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Jan 14, 2018 - 11:09
  • Updated : Jan 14, 2018 - 11:09
The severe cold snap is easing and the weather on Sunday is expected to be much warmer.

The overall temperature is forecast to stand higher, with the day time high expected at 3 to 10 degrees Celsius, and the low at minus 13 to 0 degrees Celsius. In Seoul, the days highest temperature will be 5 degress Celsius. 

(Yonhap)

Special cold wave warnings are in effect in Gangwon Province and Chungcheong provinces, but the regions will also see increases in temperature, with the flow of the relatively warmer westerly winds onto the peninsula, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The fine dust levels will be normal across the region, but some areas, including the metropolitan cities, Gangwon Province, and Gwangju will be rated as bad before noon.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114