N. Korea proposes to hold working-level talks next week on art troupe's visit to S. Korea

North Korea offered to hold a working-level meeting with South Korea next week to discuss details of its plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the unification ministry said Saturday.The North proposed that the meeting take place Monday at Panmungak, located on the North Korean side of the border village, and said it will send four art officials, including an orchestra conductor, to the talks, the ministry said in a statement."It appears that the North wants to discuss various practical matters related to an art troupe's visit as a priority, and the government plans to give a response after reviewing the North's proposal," the ministry said in a statement.In the message to Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon from his high-level inter-Korean talks counterpart Ri Son-gwon, the North also said it will later propose dates for working-level talks on its participation in the PyeongChang Olympics, the ministry said.The two Koreas held their first high-level talks in two years on Tuesday, and the North agreed to send a delegation of athletes, cheerleaders, an art troupe and taekwondo demonstration teams, along with high-ranking officials, to the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics in the South.The North also agreed to hold inter-Korean military talks to discuss ways to reduce tensions. (Yonhap)