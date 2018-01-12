Number of hypothermia patients rises as mercury drops

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

With a cold snap hitting the nation, the number of patients suffering from hypothermia is on the rise.Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said Friday that a total of 245 people came down with hypothermia and other cold-induced illnesses from Dec. 1, 2017 through Wednesday.Of the reported cases, 194 were diagnosed with hypothermia and seven of them died during the cited period.Hypothermia refers to a condition when body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius. Symptoms include mental deterioration and inarticulate speech.According to the KCDC, elderly people with chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure, are more vulnerable to low temperatures. Five of the seven people who died were 60 or older.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)