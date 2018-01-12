Go to Mobile Version

Samsung's washing machines win at Best of KBIS 2018

By Won Ho-jung
  • Published : Jan 12, 2018 - 17:44
  • Updated : Jan 12, 2018 - 17:50
Samsung Electronics’ washing machines took home honors at the Best of Kitchen and Bath Industry Show 2018 awards for their smart technology and customizable operations, the company said Friday.

Samsung’s front load washer with QuickDrive took home the new Smart Home Technology award for its artificial intelligence-based Q-rator function.
 
Samsung's Front Load Washer with QuickDrive (left), FlexWash+FlexDry (Samsung)

The Q-rator assistant function includes the Laundry Planner, which recommends a wash cycle and begins washing automatically, the Laundry Recipe, which customizes a wash cycle according to user inputs about the dirtiness of laundry, and the HomeCare Wizard, which helps users save time and money by monitoring the washing machine, offering tips and troubleshooting.

The company’s FlexWash and FlexDry products took home the Best of Kitchen Silver award for their innovative flexibility that allows users to run multiple cycles at the same time. 

By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)

