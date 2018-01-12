[PyeongChang 2018] Top commander vows full military support for Olympics security

SPORTS

South Korea's highest-ranking military officer inspected the preparedness of the country's troops Friday for the security of the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



Gen. Jeong Kyeong-doo, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), reaffirmed that the military will provide "maximum support" for the success of the quadrennial event to open next month in the eastern province of Gangwon, according to the JCS.



He was visiting the ad-hoc "on-site command posts" in PyeongChang and Gangneung, where the Olympics will take place from Feb. 9-25, followed by the 10-day Paralympics to kick off March 9.







(Yonhap)

Jeong instructed troops there to maintain a firm defense posture and do their best as military support to help the country host the games peacefully and successfully, the JCS said.He also called for alertness against the possibility of terrorist attacks by ISIS or other international terror organizations.In a meeting with Lee Hee-beom, head of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics organizing committee, the commander said the military won't spare support for the first Olympics to be staged in South Korea in three decades. (Yonhap)