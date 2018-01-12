UN group asks N. Korea to determine whereabouts of 27 missing persons

NATIONAL

The UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has asked the North Korean government to carry out probes into 27 enforced disappearances, a US broadcaster reported Friday, citing the group's latest report, which was released Wednesday.



Enforced disappearance refers to a person who has gone missing after having been arrested, detained, or abducted by a government or state-run organization. Launched in 1980, WGEID is designed to examine questions relevant to such disappearances when it receives credible allegations on them from their family members or civic organizations. The group transmits the allegations to the relevant government for a probe, requesting it to share the outcome of its own probe.







In this Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, people cheer as they watch the news broadcast announcing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un`s order to test-fire the newly developed inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-15 at the Pyongyang Train Station in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP-Yonhap)

The disappearance of a North Korean defector who had worked at a North Korea-focused news media outlet has been included among the North Korean allegations, Voice of America said, adding that the defector went missing at the North Korean-Chinese border in May.The WGEID report said the North has provided the group with information on 19 previous allegations, though the information was not sufficient for WGEID to verify the claims, the broadcaster added. (Yonhap)