AOA’s Jimin ‘Hey’s fans in solo comeback

ENTERTAINMENT

Jimin’s teaser image for “Hey” (FNC Entertainment)

AOA’s Jimin is intent to expand as a musician, as she is set to release solo song “Hey” on Jan. 19.FNC Entertainment on Friday announced the K-pop star would release the single at 6 p.m. via local online streaming websites.It is the second leg of the project “#RTJ(Ready To Jimin),” following “Hallelujah” in October last year. The project, jointly conducted with fashion magazine W Korea, is aimed to establish Jimin’s identity as a solo artist through consecutive releases of her singles and subsequent performances.The agency hinted that the promotions for the new song will focus on her fashion as well as the music.Teaser images are to be uploaded via the Instagram page for W Korea.Jimin debuted with girl group AOA in 2012.She kicked off her solo career with an impressive run in rapping TV competition “Unpretty Rapstar,” which saw her “Good Start” peaking at No. 2 on the local Gaon charts. She released her first single as a solo artist, “Call You Bae,” the next year.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)