[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

Despite his family‘s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt).Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.Four teenagers are placed in detention together. They find a magical video game in a school basement, and are subsequently sucked into it.They find themselves in forms of their game avatars. Spencer Gilpin is a tough, muscular explorer named Dr. Smolder Bravestone (Dwyane Johnson), Anthony “Fridge” Johnson is a short zoologist named Franklin “Mouse” Finbar (Kevin Hart), Martha Kaply is a gorgeous commando and martial art expert named Ruby Roundhouse and Bethany is an overweight, male cartographer named professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon (Jack Black).The only way the four can escape is to work together to finish the game.The year is 1987. Former Army Gen. Chun Doo-hwan is in power, and a harrowing series of events follow the torture and death of student activist Park Chong-chul. In an attempt to cover up the crimes that led to the killing, corrupt officials list Park’s cause of death as an unlikely heart attack. Investigator Park Cheo-won (Kim Yoon-seok) staunchly fends off reporters, believing cruelty is justified for the sake of bettering the country. Standing opposite him is the stubborn prosecutor Choi Hwan (Ha Jung-woo), who refuses to fall in line with the regime’s attempt to disguise the torture death as a mere accident.Kim Ja-hong (Cha Tae-hyun), who has died, finds himself being escorted to the next world by three officials from the afterworld. He is appointed a lawyer, and instructed that everyone must face the seven judges, who rule on a person’s lifelong deeds based on sins such as violence, betrayal, laziness and hurting family, and decide whether they proceed to heaven or hell. Ja-hong and the three officials (Ha Jung-woo, Joo Ji-hoon, Kim Hyang-gi) travel through the afterworld and recall Ja-hong’s time on earth in search of a final conclusion.