[Weather] Extreme cold wave to ease over weekend

|(Yonhap)
Very cold wind chills are expected in most parts of South Korea to range from minus 19.9 C in Incheon to minus 13.9 C in the southeastern port city of Busan in the morning.
In what has already been a much colder than normal stretch of weather since Thursday, Friday’s frigid conditions are also to be accompanied by heavy snowfall on some parts of the west coast, Jeju Island and the islands of Ulleungdo and Dokdo, the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The extreme cold is expected to ease off Sunday, the weather agency forecast.
