Woori Bank to partially restrict services during Lunar New Year holiday

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jan 11, 2018 - 18:35
  • Updated : Jan 11, 2018 - 18:40
South Korea’s Woori Bank announced Wednesday a temporary restriction on use of its debit cards and other services for the Lunar New Year from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, via its official homepage.

The local bank apologized for the inconvenience.

The restriction on Woori debit cards will begin at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 and prolong until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. 

(Woori Bank-Yonhap)

Woori Bank added that customers will still be able to use their credit cards, but not debit cards. Also, long- and short-term loans and withdrawal of cash from ATMs will be restricted in between the notified times. Customers will also face inconvenience with restricted access to the bank’s homepage and mobile application.

Despite the temporary restrictions, Woori Bank promised customers to bring improved services via its latest revamping of internal systems that is underway currently.

Woori said that the new system is expected to launch on Feb. 19.

