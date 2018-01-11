34 apprehended for uploading, distributing porn videos

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Thirty-four people have been identified as uploading and distributing a huge amount of video pornography for profit, local media reported Thursday.Police reportedly referred to prosecutors the cases of 32 “heavy uploaders” along with two operators of an online data storage site on illegal acts.According to police, the operators set up a pornography section on their website and offered rewards to uploaders when users downloaded their content. One download amounted to 200 won (19 cents), with managers of the content and uploaders reported to have divided the gains.One of the 32 uploaders, surnamed Kim, reportedly uploaded 242,481 videos between November 2015 and September 2017. That amounts to approximately 350 uploads a day over nearly two years, reaping 54 million won from the site.A police source said the case proved collusion between the data service providers and heavy pornography uploaders.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)