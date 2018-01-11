Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Ultra Violet is 2018 color of the year

By Nam Kyung-don
  Published : Jan 11, 2018 - 18:00
  • Updated : Jan 11, 2018 - 18:00




Pantone Color Institute has chosen a vibrant purple shade named Ultra Violet as its color of the year for 2018.

Ultra Violet is described by Pantone as “a dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade.”

Pantone, a provider of professional color standards, announces the new color of the year every December, based on its trend-forecasting research. Its selection offers direction for world trends in food, products, fashion and design.

Pantone has chosen a color of the year since 1999. Last year, a zesty shade of green called Greenery was picked.



