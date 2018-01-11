NK to further discuss PyeongChang with South Korea, IOC

NATIONAL

Officials from North and South Korea are to further discuss the North’s participation in the PyeongChang Olympics at working-level talks next week and a separate meeting at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Jan. 20.



President Moon Jae-in (left) shakes hands with North Korean IOC member Chang Ung at the opening ceremony of the World Taekwondo Championships in Muju, North Jeolla Province, in June 2017. (Yonhap)