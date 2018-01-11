Go to Mobile Version

Married police officers caught in affair by officer husband

By Catherine Chung
  • Published : Jan 11, 2018 - 15:15
  • Updated : Jan 11, 2018 - 15:15
Two married police officers are under police investigation after reportedly being caught in the act by the female officer‘s husband at their own home, local media outlets reported Thursday.

According to police, the 44-year-old male inspector and 40-year-old female assistant inspector were found to be engaging in sexual activities during the day in July last year. The two had been working together on cases since February 2016 and said they developed intimate feelings for each other in January last year. 

(Yonhap)

The female officer’s 40-year-old husband said he walked in on the two lying in bed disrobed when he came home to pick up work-related documents. The husband, who works at a different police station as an assistant inspector, used his smartphone to record the scene as evidence.

The husband reportedly filed for divorce and is being treated for depression and trauma. Police said the two officers could face disciplinary action upon further investigation.

By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)

