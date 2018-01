ENTERTAINMENT

The poster of “Keyword #BoA” (S.M. Entertainment)

BoA will launch her first reality show “Keyword #BoA” later this month, ahead of the release of her new album, said her agency S.M. Entertainment on Thursday.BoA’s thoughts on life and music will be revealed on the show, along with preparations for her new album. SHINee’s Key, a fan of the solo singer, will also make an appearance on the show.“Keyword #BoA” will be streamed online first via Naver’s V Live and Naver TV on Jan. 22. It will also air every Sunday on the TV channel XtvN starting Jan. 28.By Im Eun-byel ( silverstar@heraldcorp.com