NATIONAL

Jeju Airport on Jan. 11, 2018.(Yonhap)

Jeju Airport said Thursday that its runway would be temporarily closed until 11 a.m. to clean up snow.The airport has faced difficulties in maintaining flight schedules for the past three days due to snowfall.Airport staff said that snow removal is currently under way but progress is slow.An airport official said, “If the snowfall stops, the snow can be cleared from the runway in 20 to 30 minutes. As more snow is falling, the cleanup will take time.”By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)