S. Korean envoy vows 'watertight' coordination with US on NK

WASHINGTON -- South Korea will coordinate closely with the United States on all matters related to the Korean Peninsula, including the North's nuclear weapons program, Seoul's top negotiator for the issue said Wednesday.



Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, arrived in Washington for a three-day visit during which he plans to meet with US officials and share the results of this week's high-level inter-Korean talks.



During the meeting -- the first in more than two years -- North Korea agreed to send a delegation to next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics in the South and hold military talks on easing border tensions.





Lee Do-hoon, South Korea`s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, leaves Dulles airport, near Washington, on Jan. 10, 2018. (Yonhap)

"I plan to have various discussions here as part of our efforts for watertight coordination between South Korea and the US on Korean Peninsula issues," Lee told Yonhap upon arriving at Dulles airport.Among those he plans to meet are Joseph Yun, US special representative for North Korea policy, and Matthew Pottinger, senior director for Asian affairs at the White House National Security Council."We will study the results of the inter-Korean talks and discuss the way forward," Lee said. "From now on, working-level discussions will be important." (Yonhap)