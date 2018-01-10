Trump says US open to talks with Pyongyang under right conditions

NATIONAL

The US has no plans to take military action against North Korea, and is willing to engage the regime in talks should conditions be met, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.



According to South Korea’s presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, Trump confirmed that the US will not take military action during the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in a telephone conversation with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in late Wednesday.



President Moon Jae-in speaks to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Yonhap