Trump says US open to talks with Pyongyang under right conditions

The US has no plans to take military action against North Korea, and is willing to engage the regime in talks should conditions be met, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday.
According to South Korea’s presidential office of Cheong Wa Dae, Trump confirmed that the US will not take military action during the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in a telephone conversation with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in late Wednesday.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks to US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Yonhap
Seoul’s presidential office said that the two leaders agreed that the recent inter-Korean talks could potentially lead to US-Pyongyang talks, and to work closely together on related matters. The two Koreas held their first talks in over two years on Tuesdays, during which the North confirmed its participation in the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.
Cheong Wa Dae also said that Moon said that Trump’s North Korean policies facilitated the inter-Korean talks, and that the two leaders shared the view that a “solid position” must be taken for the meeting to bring results.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)