Dispute arises over partially covered warnings on tobacco products

Among the products in question are those from Chunghwa, a Chinese brand that is available only at duty-free shops, and Hallasan, Lilac, This and Mevius. The four products are sold in local retail stores.
|(사진=헤럴드db)
According to a state-funded center that helps people quit smoking, the warning images are being partially covered on packs with soft covers and not hardcover packs.
The center reportedly suggested a wait-and-see stance toward the alleged violation of the rules, as the protective tape had been used before the rules on warning images on cigarette packs were introduced in Korea.
Except for the soft-cover packs in question, warning images are being applied to all cigarette brands sold in Korea.
(khnews@heraldcorp.com)