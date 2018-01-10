[Photo News] Facebook VP meets with Korea's media regulator over network usage costs

FACEBOOK IN KOREA -- Kevin Martine, Facebook‘s vice president for mobile and global access policy, enters the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, to meet Korea Communications Commission Chairman Lee Hyo-seong and discuss local network providers’ claims that foreign internet giants fail to pay enough for the networks they use here. During the meeting KCC Chairman Lee Hyo-sung urged Facebook to pay Korean internet service providers network usage fees that reflect the amount of traffic generated by its services, as do other Korean internet companies. (Yonhap)