S. Korea’s top envoy on NK nukes departs for US for talks

NATIONAL

Lee Do-hoon, South Korea`s special representative for peace and security affairs on the Korean Peninsula, arrives at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, on Nov. 28, 2017, before leaving for Washington for talks with Joseph Yun, Washington`s top nuclear envoy, and other senior officials on North Korean issues. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s top negotiator on North Korean nuclear issues left for the United States on Wednesday to discuss the outcome from the recent inter-Korean talks.Lee embarked on his three-day visit to Washington, where he will meet with his American counterpart Joseph Yun and other officials from the White House’s National Security Council and the Department of State as well as other key personnel engaged in North Korean issues, according to the Foreign Ministry.The discussion will center on the high-level talks held Tuesday between South and North Korea. During the meeting, North Korea offered to send a delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the two countries agreed to resume military talks to reduce border tensions.South Korean and US officials are expected to share their assessment of the result and coordinate their response.The officials will hold in-depth consultation on ways to advance inter-Korean relations and push for a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue, the ministry said.