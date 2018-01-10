[Trending] #PressConference, #ComfortWomen, #Weather

President Moon Jae-in held a New Year’s press conference Wednesday. About 250 journalists from local and foreign news outlets were invited to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, where the president gave a speech and held a Q&A session.
Cheong Wa Dae streamed the press conference via social media, and the footage was shared over 380 times on Twitter.
“President Moon Jae-in New Year” and “Press Conference” shot to the top of Twitter’s trending topics on Wednesday morning, with the words in Korean tweeted over 8,000 times in total.
#ComfortWomen
South Korea said Tuesday that it would not renegotiate the 2015 “comfort women” deal with Japan, but urged the country to “make efforts to recover their dignity and heal the wounds in their minds.”
Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the Korean government would replace the 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) Japan paid to a victim’s fund from the government’s budget.
“How dare the perpetrators say they would accept or not the thoughtful measures from the victim’s side?” Rep. Pyo Chang-won said on Twitter. The comment has been retweeted over 2,000 times and received more than 1,600 likes.
#Weather
A freezing cold snap has arrived in Korea again, with a massive winter storm sweeping over the country Wednesday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast up to 30 centimeters of snow would cover the mountain areas of Jeju Island, Ulleungdo and Dokdo by Thursday, while 5 to 20 cm of snow were expected to blanket South Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces.
The blizzard also hit Busan, Changwon and Gimhae, which usually experience warm winters and rare snowfall. “Changwon Weather” and “Gimhae Weather” ranked the first and second most searched words on Naver on Wednesday morning. “Snow in Busan” swept the trending word chart on Twitter.
