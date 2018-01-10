[PyeongChang 2018] North Korea to send athletes to Winter Games, but how many?

On Wednesday, the PyeongChang organizing committee said the number of North Korean athletes who will participate in the Winter Games has not been decided yet.
“The North has just decided to compete in the games, so no meeting has been arranged (to discuss the number of North Korean athletes,” a committee official told The Korea Herald on Wednesday. “All details will be provided upon the International Olympic Committee’s decision on the size of the delegation,” the official said.
|North Korean cheerleaders cheer for South Korean athletes at the 2003 Summer Universiade held at the Daegu World Cup Stadium in South Korea. (Yonhap)
Only the figure skating duo, Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik, who placed 15th in last year’s World Championship, qualified to apply for the games but they missed the deadline to apply for a spot. However, the IOC is expected to grant their entry. Athletes in other sports, including skiing, may be granted wild card entries, but their number is unlikely to exceed 10, according to experts.
North Korea has earned only two medals in the Winter Games that it has attended sporadically, starting in 1964. They include a silver medal in speed skating and a bronze medal in short-track speed skating in 1992. The last Olympic Games in which it participated was the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
Besides the athletes, the North Korean Olympic delegation will include high-ranking officials, a taekwondo demonstration team and a cheering squad, according to a joint statement released after the first inter-Korean talks in more than 52 years.
Both sides will continue to discuss whether a North Korean cheering squad will cheer alongside their South Korean counterparts as a single unit -- or separately.
The committee will also have to decide where the North Korean delegation will stay during the Olympics, the committee said.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)