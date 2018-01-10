Chung Myung-whun continues life’s calling with One Korea Youth Orchestra

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

Korean maestro Chung Myung-whun is to lead the One Korea Youth Orchestra’s debut performance in Seoul on Thursday, as part of efforts to continue his life’s calling to bring South and North Korea together.During Thursday’s performance at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Chung’s project orchestra is to perform Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3, in collaboration with pianist Sohn Jeung-beum, the first Korean winner of the piano category at the ARD International Music Competition in September last year.Also on the program is Beethoven Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” one of the German composer’s most renowned works.“Beethoven fought for liberty his entire life. In particular, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 and No. 9 are best suited to deliver the cause for which the composer strove,” Chung said in explaining his choice of “Eroica” at a press conference held Friday.Chung also expressed hopes that the orchestra could help the two Koreas improve their relations. “I don’t know when, but I am looking forward to collaborating with musicians in North Korea,” Chung also said.Auditions for the One Korea Youth Orchestra were held between July and August last year, and 77 young musicians here were chosen from more than 500 applicants.Along with Chung, a number of internationally acclaimed musicians will teach and mentor the young artists. They include flutist Magali Mosnier from the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, principal bassist Giuseppe Ettore from the Orchestra of La Scala in Milan and cellist Raphael Flieder from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.Conducted by Chung, One Korea Youth Orchestra will hold two performances a year. The next performance is likely to be held in August, according to a person familiar with the matter.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)