'The Handmaiden' nominated for best non-English film at British film awards

ENTERTAINMENT

"The Handmaiden" by Korea's celebrated film director Park Chan-wook has been nominated for best non-English movie at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the organizer said Tuesday.



The movie, based on Sarah Waters' Victorian lesbian crime novel "Fingersmith," is among five nominees for the Best Film Not in the English Language category. Other films include "First They Killed My Father" produced by Hollywood actress and director Angelina Jolie.



The erotic thriller was one of 21 films selected for competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016. It won Best Foreign Picture and Best Production Design from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) in December the same year.



The 2018 BAFTA awards ceremony is set to take place Feb. 18. (Yonhap)