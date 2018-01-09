Block B’s Park Kyung thanks fans

ENTERTAINMENT

(Youtube)

Park Kyung, a member of Block B, expressed his gratitude toward fans for helping the K-pop group’s song reach No. 1 on a Korean music chart.He posted a snapshot of the song “Don’t Leave” at No. 1 on the Bugs chart on his Instagram account, along with a comment that said, “Thank you so much for making the song No. 1. We will always try our best to make better music for you guys.”Park Kyung was in charge of producing the song “Don’t Leave,” the lead song of Block B’s latest album “Re:Montage.” He integrated members’ individual styles into a touching medium-tempo love song.Block B released “Re:Montage” on Monday and began its promotion by making appearances on TV shows, along with other activities.The band will hold concerts titled “Montage” at Jamsil Arena from Jan. 27 to 28.By Ahn Sang-yool koolsangon@heraldcorp.com