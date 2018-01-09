S. Korea's top envoy on N. Korean nukes to visit US this week

NATIONAL

South Korea's top negotiator on North Korea's nuclear issues will visit Washington this week to share assessments on the latest developments involving the North, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will make a three-day visit to the United States starting Wednesday to hold consultations with his counterpart Joseph Yun as well as other key officials and figures engaged in North Korean issues, including those from the National Security Council, the ministry's spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said in a press briefing.





Lee Do-hoon (Yonhap)

The South Korean and American sides will share their assessments on the latest situations involving North Korea and have in-depth discussions on ways to make strides in inter-Korean relations and in the goal of achieving a peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue, the spokesman said.The upcoming visit is in line with the close contact the allies have had in dealing with North Korea and follows recent telephone talks between their presidents and foreign ministers.The meeting is sure to center on the results of inter-Korean talks that kicked off on Tuesday after a hiatus of two years. In the meeting, North Korea offered to send its sports team to participate in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics while the South suggested the regime allow families separated by the Korean War to reunite on the Lunar New Year in mid-February. (Yonhap)