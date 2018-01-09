Person lies on train tracks ‘due to delay’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A person who lay down on train tracks in Busan was caught by police Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.The 56-year-old surnamed Kim allegedly lay down on the railway at Gupo Station in Busan at 9:43 a.m. Sunday, stopping a Mugunghwa train. The report did not state Kim’s gender.Kim told police that the reason for the action was that the train had not arrived at the station on time. The train was delayed for about two minutes. It was supposed to arrive at the station at 9:41 a.m., according to police. Kim did not have a train ticket.Kim was freed after investigation, but was arrested again after crossing train tracks at Busan Station and threatening a station employee.Police have requested an arrest warrant for the case, according to the report.