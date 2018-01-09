[Photo News] Where two Koreas hold talks

NATIONAL

Talks were held at Peace House of Panmunjeom (Yonhap)

The North's delegation cross over to the South's side of the Joint Security Area (Yonhap)

Cho Myoung-gyon and Ri Son-gwon shake hands (Yonhap)

(From left) Ri Son-gwon, Jon Jong-su, Hwang Chung-song, Won Kil-u and Ri Kyong-sik of North Korea (Yonhap)

South and North Korea held the first talk in two years on Jan. 9, 2017 (Yonhap)

Ri Son-gwon and Cho Myoung-gyon pose for photo (Yonhap)

South and North Korea held their first talks in two years at the truce village of Panmunjeom, Tuesday.The soured relationship between the divided Koreas took an abrupt turn following the recent New Year’s address by Kim Jong-un, where the North’s leader said he was willing to hold talks with the South for participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Games.Cho Myoung-gyon, the South’s Unification Minister, met with his counterpart Ri Son-gwon, the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, where the two discussed sports and peace across the border.Ri was flanked by Jon Jong-su, vice chairman of the CPRC, Hwang Chung-song, director of the CPRC, Won Kil-u, vice minister of physical culture and sports, and Ri Kyong-sik, a member of the National Olympic Committee of North Korea.At the talks, North Korea offered to send a high-level delegation and performing arts squads to next month’s PyeongChang Olympics, while the South proposed the joint entrance of the two countries’ athletes to the opening and closing ceremonies.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)