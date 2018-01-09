[Photo News] Where two Koreas hold talks

South and North Korea held their first talks in two years at the truce village of Panmunjeom, Tuesday.
|Talks were held at Peace House of Panmunjeom (Yonhap)
The soured relationship between the divided Koreas took an abrupt turn following the recent New Year’s address by Kim Jong-un, where the North’s leader said he was willing to hold talks with the South for participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Games.
Cho Myoung-gyon, the South’s Unification Minister, met with his counterpart Ri Son-gwon, the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, where the two discussed sports and peace across the border.
|The North's delegation cross over to the South's side of the Joint Security Area (Yonhap)
|Cho Myoung-gyon and Ri Son-gwon shake hands (Yonhap)
Ri was flanked by Jon Jong-su, vice chairman of the CPRC, Hwang Chung-song, director of the CPRC, Won Kil-u, vice minister of physical culture and sports, and Ri Kyong-sik, a member of the National Olympic Committee of North Korea.
At the talks, North Korea offered to send a high-level delegation and performing arts squads to next month’s PyeongChang Olympics, while the South proposed the joint entrance of the two countries’ athletes to the opening and closing ceremonies.
|(From left) Ri Son-gwon, Jon Jong-su, Hwang Chung-song, Won Kil-u and Ri Kyong-sik of North Korea (Yonhap)
|South and North Korea held the first talk in two years on Jan. 9, 2017 (Yonhap)
|Ri Son-gwon and Cho Myoung-gyon pose for photo (Yonhap)
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)