3 in 10 at risk of hypertension, diabetes actually suffer from ailments in 10 yrs: report

Three in 10 people diagnosed in the early stages of diabetes or high blood pressure develop the diseases within 10 years, a government report showed Tuesday.



According to the report by the National Health Insurance Service, 31.3 percent of the people who were diagnosed in the early stages actually developed complications within a decade.







"The current medical system cannot properly control a rising number of people suffering from chronic disease," the report said, noting the importance of more people paying attention to proper exercise and diet.The report was based on 5.67 million people who received their annual mandatory medical checkups between 2006 and 2007.Noticeably, 37 percent of the people showing signs of diabetes became affected which is a higher number than 28.9 percent of the people that later suffered from high blood pressure. (Yonhap)