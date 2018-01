Best Korean TV shows of 2017: index

ENTERTAINMENT

Fantasy romance series “Guardian: The Great and Lonely God” and medical drama “Dr. Romantic” were among the most popular TV dramas of 2017, according to statistics released by CJ E&M Monday.The two shows nabbed first and second places respectively in content company CJ E&M’s year-end index, which measures popularity based on ratings, online searches and social media posts.The third and fourth most popular drama series were “Defendant” and “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” respectively.In variety shows, the most popular TV program was the second season of “Produce 101.”The following is a list of 2017’s top five most popular dramas and variety shows according to CJ E&M’s index.Broadcast on tvNDirected by Lee Eung-bok, written by Kim Eun-sookStarring Gong Yoo, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong-wook, Yoo In-naA god-like immortal being begins cohabiting with a human girl, who claims to be his destined bride.Broadcast on SBSDirected by Yoo In-sik, Park Soo-jin, written by Kang Eun-kyungStarring Han Suk-kyu, Yoo Yeon-seok, Seo Hyun-jinA neurotic but genius doctor fights to save patients in a small rural hospital.Broadcast on SBSDirected by Jo Young-kwang, Jung Dong-yoon, written by Choi Soo-jin, Choi Chang-hwanStarring Ji Sung, Uhm Ki-joonA man framed for the murder of his wife and daughter attempts to recollect his memory of the forgotten past four months.Broadcast on SBSDirected by Jin Hyuk, written by Park Ji-eunStarring Jun Ji-hyun, Lee Min-hoA mermaid travels across the ocean and falls in love with a mesmerizing con-artist.Broadcast on KBSDirected by Lee Jae-hoon, Choi Yoon-seok, written by Park Jae-beomStarring Namgoong Min, Nam Sang-miA self-seeking employee turns advocate for his colleagues when faced with the injustices of the modern office.Broadcast on MnetDirected by Ahn Joon-youngOut of 101 aspiring male singers, viewers vote for the top 11 who will debut as a K-pop group.Broadcast on tvNDirected by Na Young-seok, Lee Jin-jooA handful of celebrities open a small eatery abroad, cooking food for locals and tourists.Broadcast on MnetThis reality show offers a peek into the lives of rookie K-pop group Wanna One’s members, who debuted through the audition program “Produce 101.”Broadcast on KBSDirected by Park Ji-young, Won Seung-yeon, Son Soo-hee, Shim Jae-hyun, Lee Sun-young, Kim Byung-ilLesser-known K-pop idols take another stab at the spotlight by performing in this survival program.Broadcast on MBCDirected by Kim Sun-young, Jung Da-heeA group of comedians face a new, seemingly unachievable challenge each week.By Rumy Doo ( doo@heraldcorp.com