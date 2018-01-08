Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai heir says partnerships with both Nvidia, Intel ongoing

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 8, 2018 - 17:20
  • Updated : Jan 8, 2018 - 17:20
LAS VEGAS -- Hyundai Motor Group Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun said Sunday that the carmaker is working both with Nvidia, and also with its rival Intel, for the carmaker’s autonomous driving technology.

Chung, the only son to Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo, was attending Nvidia’s press conference held in Las Vegas on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show, where the US company announced its partnership with Volkswagen and Uber for self-driving vehicles.

Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (Yonhap)


When asked whether the South Korean carmaker has forged partnership with Nvidia and Intel, both top chipmakers for self-driving cars, Chung said “collaboration” with two firms is happening.

Chung attended Nvidia’s press conference at CES for two years in a row, according to Hyundai officials.

The South Korean auto giant plans to announce its official partnership with Aurora to develop a self-driving system within its vehicle. The first model used in the piloting will be its fuel cell vehicle, set to make its debut at the CES on Monday.


By Cho Chung-un, Korea Herald correspondent (christory@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114