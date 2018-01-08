Hyundai heir says partnerships with both Nvidia, Intel ongoing

Chung, the only son to Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo, was attending Nvidia’s press conference held in Las Vegas on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show, where the US company announced its partnership with Volkswagen and Uber for self-driving vehicles.
|Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (Yonhap)
When asked whether the South Korean carmaker has forged partnership with Nvidia and Intel, both top chipmakers for self-driving cars, Chung said “collaboration” with two firms is happening.
Chung attended Nvidia’s press conference at CES for two years in a row, according to Hyundai officials.
The South Korean auto giant plans to announce its official partnership with Aurora to develop a self-driving system within its vehicle. The first model used in the piloting will be its fuel cell vehicle, set to make its debut at the CES on Monday.
By Cho Chung-un, Korea Herald correspondent (christory@heraldcorp.com)