YG chief hints solo album for Winner’s Mino

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Jan 8, 2018 - 16:44
  • Updated : Jan 8, 2018 - 16:46
Yang Hyun-suk, the head of YG Entertainment, issued on Monday a not-so-subtle hint at rapper Mino’s solo album.

Yang posted a picture of a long line of fans waiting outside of a hip-hop club in Hongdae, Seoul, where the Winner member was to perform. Accompanying the photos were hashtag “the longest line in Hongdae history,” and “Instructing preparation for a solo album tomorrow.” 

Mino (YG Entertainment)


“From what we know, he (Yang) has talked to Mino about it (solo album),” said an official from the agency, adding that a specific schedule has yet to be set.

Minho made his solo debut in 2016 with the single “Body,” co-written by him and Future Bounce. He also collaborated with his labelmate Bobby for a project hip-hop duo MOBB.
